Generation Development Group Ltd (GDG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on October 1st

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Generation Development Group Ltd (ASX:GDG) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 125.94, a quick ratio of 123.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.62.

About Generation Development Group

Generation Development Group Limited provides life insurance, and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers tax-effective investment solutions; investment bond products; and administration services, including unit pricing, fund valuation, investment and fund accounting, fund administration, and business registry services.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit