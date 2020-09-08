Generation Development Group Ltd (GDG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on October 1st

Generation Development Group Ltd (ASX:GDG) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 125.94, a quick ratio of 123.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.62.

About Generation Development Group

Generation Development Group Limited provides life insurance, and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers tax-effective investment solutions; investment bond products; and administration services, including unit pricing, fund valuation, investment and fund accounting, fund administration, and business registry services.

