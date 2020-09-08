GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNMK. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.58.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $11.49 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $816.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $71,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,399.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $30,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,185.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,278. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,759,000 after acquiring an additional 843,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,293,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 648,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,394,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.