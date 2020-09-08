Global Payments Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

Global Payments has raised its dividend by 462.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Payments has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Payments to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

NYSE:GPN opened at $172.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.06.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

