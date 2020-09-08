Global Payments Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.
Global Payments has raised its dividend by 462.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Payments has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Payments to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.
NYSE:GPN opened at $172.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62.
In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.06.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.