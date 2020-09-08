Global Social Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Indodax, Rfinex and HADAX. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $47,547.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00113981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00041812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00223159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.73 or 0.01675293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000335 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00167771 BTC.

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 565,406,603 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Indodax, OKEx and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

