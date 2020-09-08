Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

GWRS opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,127.00, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.41. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.0241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 290.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

