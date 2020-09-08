GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised GMS from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Nomura lifted their price objective on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.11.

GMS stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.94. GMS has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.40 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. FMR LLC grew its stake in GMS by 233.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 452.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after acquiring an additional 466,280 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in GMS by 158.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 427,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 261,700 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 37.2% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 903,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,207,000 after acquiring an additional 244,636 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 9.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,095,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,960,000 after purchasing an additional 181,495 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

