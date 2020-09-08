Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $9.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOL. ValuEngine upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.68.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

