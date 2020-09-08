Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Golden Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $0.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.45 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.58.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,735 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 1.40% of Golden Minerals worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

