GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.08. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after buying an additional 253,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 2,187.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 2,358,915 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in GreenSky by 38.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 336,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 93,386 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
