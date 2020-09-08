GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.08. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.94 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. GreenSky’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after buying an additional 253,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 2,187.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 2,358,915 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in GreenSky by 38.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 336,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 93,386 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

