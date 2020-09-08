Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

HBB stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $283.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 55.16% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

