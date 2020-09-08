Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €145.74 ($171.46).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HNR1. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of HNR1 traded up €3.00 ($3.53) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €143.00 ($168.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,044 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €145.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €146.36. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

