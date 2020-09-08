Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.
HCCI opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $357.66 million, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.52. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,892,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,508,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 413,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.1% in the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 302,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 89,471 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
