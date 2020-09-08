Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

HCCI opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $357.66 million, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.52. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,892,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,508,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 413,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.1% in the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 302,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 89,471 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

