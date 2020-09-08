Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Heska from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Heska from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $97.69 on Friday. Heska has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $110.90. The firm has a market cap of $922.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.15.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heska will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $109,063.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,124 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,509.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $983,024.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,815,669.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 34.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Heska by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 95.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Heska by 4.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Heska by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

