Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

HKMPF opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.49. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.