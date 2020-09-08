Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Buys Shares of 650,000 Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,664,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 0.50% of Legend Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $373,000. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on LEGN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Legend Biotech Corporation develops cell therapy solutions for cancer patients. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cayman Islands. The company operates as a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.
