Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Buys Shares of 650,000 Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,664,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 0.50% of Legend Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at $373,000. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LEGN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,203. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68. Legend Biotech Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation develops cell therapy solutions for cancer patients. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cayman Islands. The company operates as a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

