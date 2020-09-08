Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCXLF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hiscox from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,487.00.

Shares of HCXLF opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $20.62.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

