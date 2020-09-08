Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,782. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $290.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

