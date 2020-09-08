II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Needham & Company LLC

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IIVI. BidaskClub lowered shares of II-VI from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on II-VI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.81.

IIVI stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 1.21. II-VI has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $725,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,900. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

