Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMBBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Imperial Tobacco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Tobacco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $27.45.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

