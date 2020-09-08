Independence Group NL Plans Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:IGO)

Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$4.54 and its 200 day moving average is A$5.31.

In related news, insider Peter Bradford 227,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th.

Independence Group NL operates as a diversified mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Project, Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities segments. The company owns 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and Long nickel project comprising 1,257 square kilometers of tenements located near Kambalda, Western Australia.

