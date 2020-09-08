Independence Group NL Plans Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:IGO)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$4.54 and its 200 day moving average is A$5.31.

In related news, insider Peter Bradford 227,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th.

Independence Group Company Profile

Independence Group NL operates as a diversified mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Project, Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities segments. The company owns 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and Long nickel project comprising 1,257 square kilometers of tenements located near Kambalda, Western Australia.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit