INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IDEXY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

