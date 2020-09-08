Inpex (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inpex (OTCMKTS:MCARY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
MCARY stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Inpex has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $25.63.
Inpex Company Profile
Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.