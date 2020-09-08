Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lowered by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 58,828 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its stake in Intel by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

INTC traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,625,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,195,252. The stock has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

