Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Trimmed by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.7% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $13.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,916,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,708,680. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.53 and a 200 day moving average of $234.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

