Investec Downgrades Nam Tai Property (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) to Buy

Investec downgraded shares of Nam Tai Property (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LCSHF. Morgan Stanley raised Nam Tai Property from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC raised Nam Tai Property from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised Nam Tai Property from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nam Tai Property has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02. Nam Tai Property has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

