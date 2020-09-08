ION Hits Market Capitalization of $306,476.14 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. ION has a total market capitalization of $306,476.14 and approximately $790.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ION has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006492 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023273 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002345 BTC.

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,430,943 coins and its circulating supply is 13,530,943 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

