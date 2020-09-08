IOTA Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $750.81 million and approximately $17.09 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Coinone, Gate.io and Binance. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00212517 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001046 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinone, Huobi, Bitfinex, CoinFalcon, OKEx, Cobinhood, FCoin, Exrates, Gate.io, HitBTC, Ovis and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.