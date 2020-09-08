Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IRWD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $120,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

