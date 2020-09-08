iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,933,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428,058 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $788,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,279,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,724,000 after acquiring an additional 49,599 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,963,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,818,000 after acquiring an additional 160,398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 211,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $67.49. The company had a trading volume of 850,983 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.01.

