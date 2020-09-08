iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 31.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,697 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 168,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

