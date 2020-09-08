iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 292.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.82 on Tuesday, reaching $118.59. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,460. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $131.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.56.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

