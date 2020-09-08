iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,727,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,933 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $958,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $5.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.94. The stock had a trading volume of 570,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,260. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $168.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.34.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

