iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,853,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.03% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $2,107,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.38. 1,477,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,310. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.15. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.