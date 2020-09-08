iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,189 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $132,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 164,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,085,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 65,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 364,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,862,000 after buying an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $9.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,359,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,134. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.83 and its 200-day moving average is $304.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.