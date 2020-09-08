iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,085,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 997,758 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.42% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $2,191,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,051. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.