James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JHX. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE:JHX opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 544,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 169,567 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 893.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

