JMP Securities Boosts Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $109.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $59.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTON. Cfra boosted their price target on Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Peloton from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Peloton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.22.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $92.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $2,002,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $7,478,798 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton by 1,574.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

