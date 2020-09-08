JMP Securities Increases Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $53.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domo from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Domo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 3.06.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Domo had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The company had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Domo will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,830 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,624.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after purchasing an additional 320,176 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,102,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 712.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 475,495 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

