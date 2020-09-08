John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Sidoti currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $80.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $921.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.25. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.92%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 331.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.