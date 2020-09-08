JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $405.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $350.42.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $346.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $363.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

