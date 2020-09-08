JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMB. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($19.08) price target (up from GBX 1,200 ($15.68)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,899.36 ($24.82).

IMB opened at GBX 1,323.50 ($17.29) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,218 ($15.92) and a one year high of GBX 2,256 ($29.48). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion and a PE ratio of 14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,303.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,476.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In related news, insider Simon Langelier acquired 465 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,281 ($16.74) per share, for a total transaction of £5,956.65 ($7,783.42).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

