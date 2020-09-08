KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.49. 575,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,617,550. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

