Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 38.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.34. The company had a trading volume of 78,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average is $96.72. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

