Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

Kimco Realty has raised its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

NYSE KIM opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

