Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.26). Kindred Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 69.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KIN shares. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,136 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $542,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,607. The company has a market cap of $179.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.14. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

