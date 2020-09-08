Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KNSL has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Kinsale Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $188.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.63. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $212.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $161,661.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,957,363.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,475,827.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,461 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 445.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.