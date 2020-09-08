KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,862 shares during the period. KKR & Co Inc accounts for 1.9% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the first quarter worth $227,184,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,419 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,896,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,957,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,824 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.26. 342,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,649. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.22 and a beta of 1.45. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

