Knowles (NYSE:KN) PT Raised to $20.00 at Craig Hallum

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knowles presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $15.35 on Friday. Knowles has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Knowles’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,284.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 39.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,518,000 after buying an additional 850,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,183,000 after purchasing an additional 156,917 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 2.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,400,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,117,000 after purchasing an additional 56,840 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,847,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,189,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 26.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,453,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 306,930 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

