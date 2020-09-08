Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires 184,737 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 2,595.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,737 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up approximately 0.9% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.6% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.0% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 199,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,041,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,085,388 shares of company stock valued at $66,532,323.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 702,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,764,725. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.