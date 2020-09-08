Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after buying an additional 4,706,193 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,253,000 after buying an additional 1,925,382 shares during the period. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $199,946,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $19.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.71. The company had a trading volume of 268,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,969,712. The stock has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.90, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $478.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total value of $17,604,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,843 shares in the company, valued at $52,894,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,170 shares of company stock valued at $94,866,421. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

